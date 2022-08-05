Covid-19: India logs 20,551 new infections in past 24 hours2 min read . Updated: 05 Aug 2022, 09:32 AM IST
Covid-19: India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,364.
India recorded 20,551 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 1,35,364 at present, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate stands at 5.14% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.64%.