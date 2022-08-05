India recorded 20,551 fresh Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, taking the country's active caseload to 1,35,364 at present, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The daily positivity rate stands at 5.14% while the weekly positivity rate stands at 4.64%.

A total of 21,595 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, while the total number of recoveries stand at 4,34,45,624. The recovery rate in India is 98.50%.

The country has conducted over 4,00,110 Covid tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Under the Covid-19 nationwide vaccination program, a total of 36,95,835 doses were administered in the last 24 hours while more than 205.59 crore vaccine jabs have been inoculated to the eligible beneficiaries in the country so far.

Meanwhile, the central government has provided more than 196.86 crore (1,96,86,41,625)) vaccine doses to States or Union Territories, out of which, over 7.32 crore (7,32,14,660) balanced or unutilized jabs are still available with them, the health ministry added.

Worried about the fresh rise in cases in the country, the central government had flagged concerns to states and union territories showing an surge infections and positivity rate and low levels of testing and vaccination. States were directed to report and monitor daily district-wise SARI and ILI cases and step-up vaccination.

With increasing number of covid cases and low uptake of booster doses across India, the Union health ministry has announced providing free-of-cost booster doses to all individuals above 18 years of age at government-run vaccination centres.

The health experts have also recommended various measures to mitigate the situation of rising Covid-19 cases in the country. An expert on Thursday said the Covid-19 cases are definitely rising but symptoms are mild, stating, "the Covid cases are definitely on the rise, Delhi also reported more than 2,000 cases yesterday. But most of the patients are having very mild symptoms."

Another health expert has recommended getting tested timely as an important way to navigate the situation. They said that the reasons for rising Covid numbers are reckless behaviour of people and not wearing masks.