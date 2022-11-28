Covid-19: India logs 291 new cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours

Covid-19: India logs 291 new cases, 2 deaths in 24 hours1 min read . 10:05 AM IST
India logged more than 200 Covid cases.
India logged more than 200 Covid cases.
Covid-19 cases in India declined on Monday as the country logged 291 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,71,853, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
Covid-19 cases in India declined on Monday as the country logged 291 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative tally to 4,46,71,853, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.
With this, the country's active caseload declined to 5,123. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. A decrease of 140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
With this, the country's active caseload declined to 5,123. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections. A decrease of 140 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll has climbed to 5,30,614 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll has climbed to 5,30,614 with two fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
As per health ministry data, the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.
As per health ministry data, the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,36,116, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,36,116, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 219.90 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
According to the ministry's website, 219.90 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.