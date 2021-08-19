1 min read.Updated: 19 Aug 2021, 09:43 AM ISTLivemint
The Covid-19 active cases declined to 3,64,129, the lowest in 149 days, and comprise 1.13% of the total infections
Cumulatively, 56.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, so far
India added 36,401 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 32,322,258, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.53%, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.
The death toll climbed to 4,33,049 with 530 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.