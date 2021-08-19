India added 36,401 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 32,322,258, while the national recovery rate improved to 97.53%, the highest since March 2020, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The death toll climbed to 4,33,049 with 530 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases declined to 3,64,129, the lowest in 149 days, and comprise 1.13% of the total infections, the ministry said.

A reduction of 3,286 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 17,97,559 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 49,84,27,083 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.94%. It has been less than 3% for the last 24 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.95%. It has been below 3% for the last 55 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,15,25,080, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34%, the data stated.

Cumulatively, 56.64 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive so far.

