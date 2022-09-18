Covid-19: India logs 5,664 infections today, active cases near 48k

India reported 5,664 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Sunday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 47,922.
India reported 5,664 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Sunday. As a result, active cases currently stand at 47,922.
The active caseload comprise 0.11 per cent of the total infections. An increase of over 1,000 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. Yesterday, the country had 46,848 active cases, an increase of 100 cases from Friday.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.96% while the weekly positivity rate was at 1.79%.
The country conducted 2,89,228 Covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 89.15 crore.
The data shows that 4,555 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recoveries so far since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 to 4,39,57,929. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, India’s cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 216.56 crore. Of all the doses administered, 94.65 crore were second doses and 19.48 crore precautionary.
The central government has provided more than 203.03 crore (2,03,03,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category.
As per the Ministry, more than 3.70 crore (3,70,12,740) balance and unutilized Covid vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.