Covid-19: India logs 6,093 infections today, active cases below 50k

As per the health ministry data, active Covid cases have further declined to 49,636 from 50,342. The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections.
India recorded 6,093 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Friday. Yesterday, the country had logged 6,396 fresh infections. Prior on 6 September, India saw lowest cases in three months which was 4,417.
As per the health ministry data, active Covid cases have further declined to 49,636 from 50,342. The active cases comprises 0.11 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98.70 per cent.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.93 percent per cent and the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.88 per cent, according to the health ministry.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 214.55 crore doses of Covid vaccines have been administered in the country so far of which 94.46 crore are second dose and 17.73 crore are precaution dose.
A total of 3,16,504 tests were conducted in the last 24 hour, with the total number of test conducted so far is 88.87 crore.
The data shows that 6,768 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 4,39,06,972.
The death toll climbed to 5,28,121 with 31 fatalities which includes 13 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.
Speaking about vaccine availability, more than 202.42 crore (2,02,42,52,325) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Government of India free of cost channel and through direct state procurement category. It further said that more than 4.90 crore (4,90,23,790) balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs to be administered.
Earlier on 6 September, India gave emergency approval to the world’s second covid-19 vaccine that can be delivered as nasal drops. The vaccine was jointly developed by Covaxin-maker Bharat Biotech and Washington University St. Louis.
Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V.G. Somani approved restricted emergency use of the vaccine iNCOVACC (BBV154) for primary two-dose schedule for people above 18 years of age.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, three crore on June 23 last year and four crore on January 25 this year.
