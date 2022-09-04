Covid-19: India logs 6,809 new infections today

In India, the active caseload is also witnessing a downward journey from the past few days. Currently, India has 55,114 active cases, while the country had more than 56,000 active infections yesterday.
India on Sunday saw a marginal decline in daily Covid-19 cases with the country recording 6,809 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry data. Yesterday, the country had logged over 7,000 Covid-19 cases.
According to the Ministry, 8,414 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country to 4,38,73,430. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.69 per cent.
As many as 3,20,820 COVID samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The weekly case positivity rate came out to be 2.29 per cent. A total of 88.71 crore samples have been tested in the country so far.
Under the nationwide vaccination drive, 19,35,814 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during this period taking the total number of vaccine doses jabbed so far to 213.20 crore.
India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.
The country crossed the grim milestones of two crore cases on May 4, 2021, three crore on June 23, 2021 and four crore on January 25 this year.
All states/UTs have been asked to continue monitoring lnfluenza-like illness (lLl) & SARI cases in all hospitals on a regular basis and constant genome sequencing. The states have also been asked continue with vaccination of all eligible people.
