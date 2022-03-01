1 min read.Updated: 01 Mar 2022, 09:11 AM ISTLivemint
Covid-19: The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said
With 6,915 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday witnessed a drop in the daily cases, the Union Ministry of Health informed, taking India's total tally to 42,931,045. The death toll has climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days.