With 6,915 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India on Tuesday witnessed a drop in the daily cases, the Union Ministry of Health informed, taking India's total tally to 42,931,045. The death toll has climbed to 5,14,023 with 180 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The daily COVID-19 cases have been recorded at less than one lakh for 23 consecutive days.

The active cases comprise 0.22 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further improved to 98.59 per cent, the health ministry said.

The active cases have declined to 92,472. A reduction of 10,129 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 1.11 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 1.17 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease increased to 42,32,45,50, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 177.70 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed two crore cases on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!