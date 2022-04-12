India reported fresh 796 COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 0.32 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The active cases in the country stand at 10,889 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the Ministry, 946 COVID patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries in the country since the onset of the pandemic to 4,25,043,29. The rate of recovery is 98.76 per cent.

19 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. With this, the death toll in the country rose to 5,217,10 .

As far as the COVID vaccination is concerned under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 15,65,507 doses of vaccine shots were administered during the said period. A total of 1,85,90,68,616 vaccine shots have been administered in the country so far.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.