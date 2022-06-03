Covid-19: India logs highest number of daily cases in last three months

Covid-19: India logs highest number of daily cases in last three months2 min read . 10:46 AM IST
- Covid-19: With the addition of fresh infections, the country's COVID-19 active cumulative caseload crossed the 20,000 mark and stood at 21,177.
India on Friday recorded another surge in the number of fresh cases of Covid-19 as 4,041 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours.
This is the highest daily tally in nearly three months. Earlier, India had recorded as many as 4,194 COVID-19 cases on March 11. The daily positivity rate of 0.95 per cent was observed in the last 24 hours, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded to be 0.73 per cent, the health ministry informed today.
With the addition of fresh infections, the country's COVID-19 active cumulative caseload crossed the 20,000 mark and stood at 21,177. With 2,363 recoveries in the last 24 hours hence, the total recoveries now reached 4,26,22,757. India's Recovery Rate is currently at 98.74 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,22,757, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.
Yesterday, the country witnessed a jump of nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases in a single day, recording 3,712 fresh infections. The country has administered more than 193.83 crore vaccine doses so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.
As per the health ministry, India conducted 4,25,379 COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours. The country has so far conducted 85.17 crore total tests, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) data.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. The 10 new fatalities include six from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Maharashtra and Nagaland.
On the second day in a row, Mumbai recorded more than 700 new coronavirus infections on Thursday. The financial capital of India also witnessed a death on account of the infection after more than a fortnight, as per the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) bulletin. Mumbai logged 704 new COVID-19 cases, 35 fewer than the previous day, taking the tally of cases in the city to 10,67,245.
