With 26,115 people testing positive for coronavirus infection , India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 33,504,534 while the active cases declined to 3,09,575, the lowest in 184 days, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,45,385 with 252 more fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 3,09,575 comprising 0.95 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.72 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 8,606 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Kerala reported 15,692 fresh COVID-19 cases and 92 deaths, which took the caseload to 45,24,185 and fatalities to 23,683.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.85 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for the last 22 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.08 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 88 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,27,49,574, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 81.85 crore, according to the ministry.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

