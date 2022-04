India reported 861 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.25 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the ministry, six patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.

As many as 929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,03,383 . The recovery rate in the country currently is 98.76 per cent.

1,85,74,18,827 vaccine shots have been administered to the people of the country so far.

