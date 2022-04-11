Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Covid-19: India logs less than 900 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Covid-19: India logs less than 900 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

Mumbai, Feb 11 (ANI): A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) health worker collects a nasal swab sample of a passenger for RT-PCR COVID-19 test on the arrival at Dadar railway station, in Mumbai on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:20 AM IST Livemint

  • Covid-19: According to the ministry, six patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India reported 861 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.25 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

India reported 861 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.25 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

With this, the active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

According to the ministry, six patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.

According to the ministry, six patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.

As many as 929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,03,383 . The recovery rate in the country currently is 98.76 per cent.

As many as 929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,03,383 . The recovery rate in the country currently is 98.76 per cent.

1,85,74,18,827 vaccine shots have been administered to the people of the country so far. 

1,85,74,18,827 vaccine shots have been administered to the people of the country so far. 

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!