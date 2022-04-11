Covid-19: India logs less than 900 new cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Covid-19: According to the ministry, six patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
India reported 861 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.25 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
India reported 861 fresh COVID infections in the last 24 hours with a case positivity rate of 0.25 per cent, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.
With this, the active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.
With this, the active cases in the country stand at 11,058 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.
According to the ministry, six patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the ministry, six patients lost their lives due to the infection in the country during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,21,691.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
As many as 929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,03,383 . The recovery rate in the country currently is 98.76 per cent.
As many as 929 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries since the beginning of the pandemic to 4,25,03,383 . The recovery rate in the country currently is 98.76 per cent.
1,85,74,18,827 vaccine shots have been administered to the people of the country so far.
1,85,74,18,827 vaccine shots have been administered to the people of the country so far.