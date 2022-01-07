India on Friday reported 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus infections, the highest in over 200 days, that pushed its caseload to 3,52,26,386 the data stated. The death toll climbed to 4,83,178 with 302 fatalities, the ministry said.

The number of active cases stands at 3,71,363, comprising 1.05 per cent of the total infections, it said.

An increase of 85,962 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a day.

The national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 97.57 per cent, it said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 7.74 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.54 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 34,37,18,45. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.38 per cent, the ministry said.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 149.66 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

