India reported 2,64,202 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

Today's fresh COVID-19 cases are about 6.7 per cent higher than compared to yesterday's figures. On Thursday, the country logged 2,47,417 new COVID-19 cases.

The active cases have increased to 12,72,073, the highest in 216 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,85,350 with 315 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,54,542 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

