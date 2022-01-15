Covid-19: India logs more than 2.68 lakh new cases, daily positivity at 16.66%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The active cases comprises 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 95.20 per cent, the ministry said.
An increase of 145,747 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 16.66 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 12.84 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,49,47,390, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 156.02 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
