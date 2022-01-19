1 min read.Updated: 19 Jan 2022, 09:30 AM ISTLivemint
The active cases account for 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent
India saw a single-day rise of 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 37,901,241, which included 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.
According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.
