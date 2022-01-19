India saw a single-day rise of 2,82,970 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of cases to 37,901,241, which included 8,961 cases of the Omicron variant detected so far, according to data updated by the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

According to experts, it is not possible to undertake genome sequencing of each and every sample but this current wave is largely being driven by Omicron.

The number of active COVID-19 cases have increased to 18,31,000, while the death toll has climbed to 48,72,02 with 441 daily fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases account for 4.83 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has decreased to 93.88 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,05,964 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.13 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.53 per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,55,83,039, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.29 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 158.88 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5; and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11; 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20; and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore infections on May 4 and three crore cases on June 23.

