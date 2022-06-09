An increase of 3,641 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours which is almost double than recorded on Wednesday
India on Thursday saw a sharp increase in the number of daily Covid-19 cases as it registerd 7,240 new COVID19 cases in the last 24 hours.
The number of cases rose on Thursday, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 43,197,522, while the active cases rose to 32,498, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.31 per cent, according to the ministry.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,264,03,01 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.
The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 194.59 crore.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.
"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.
