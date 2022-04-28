India recorded 3,303 fresh infections in a day which pushed the case tally to 4,30,68,799while the active caseload increased to 16,279, according to Union Health Ministry data on Thursday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,23,693 with 39 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

While active cases increased by 701 in a day and comprised 0.04 per cent of the total infections, the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.75 per cent, the ministry said.

Delhi reported 1,367 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 4.50 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here on Wednesday.

It was the sixth consecutive day that the capital recorded over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.59 per cent, the government said.

While 4,25,28,126 people have recuperated from the disease so far, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent.

The country's COVID-19 case tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 last year and three crore on June 23.

India has so far administered over 188.40 crore doses of Covid vaccines.

The health ministry stressed that over 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.