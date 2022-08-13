India reported 15,815 new Covid-19 infections and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to Ministry of Family and Health Welfare data on Saturday. With this, the active caseload has gone up to 1,19,264, that constitutes 0.27% of the total cases in the country.

The data also shows that 20,018 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 4,35,93,112. The recovery rate is 98.54%, while the daily and weekly positivity rate currently stands at 4.36% and 4.79% respectively.

A total of 24,43,064 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in last 24 hours under the nationwide drive, the ministry added.

So far, the Centre has provided 198.61 crore (1,98,61,41,995) vaccine doses to the State/Union Territories, of which, 7.17 crore (7,17,26,040) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with them.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported over 2000 new COVID cases for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, the city health department said. There is also a rise in the positivity rate, from 13.84% on Thursday, it stands at 15.02% yesterday. What is worrying is the fact city saw 10 deaths in the span of just 24 hours, which is the highest in about 6 months. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

People coming to the markets wear masks and maintain physical distance. However, doing so has not been without difficulties, as the traders complain that people are becoming complacent and not following protocols, according to news agency PTI.

The Centre has also asked States to ensure there are no large gatherings for Independence Day celebrations in view of the Covid-19. India continues to record an average of over 15,000 coronavirus cases daily.

In addition to this, the Union Government has also directed seven states--Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana--reporting a surge of covid cases to continue to monitor the spread of infection and advised them to increase the pace of vaccination, especially the administration of free precautionary doses for all above 18 years of age.