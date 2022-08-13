Covid-19: India recorded 68 new fatalities, 24 only in Kerala1 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 10:00 AM IST
India reported 15,815 new Covid-19 infections and 68 fatalities, including 24 reconciled by Kerala, according to Ministry of Family and Health Welfare data on Saturday. With this, the active caseload has gone up to 1,19,264, that constitutes 0.27% of the total cases in the country.