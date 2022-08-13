Covid-19: India recorded 68 new fatalities, 24 only in Kerala

Meanwhile, Delhi reported over 2000 new COVID cases for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, the city health department said. There is also a rise in the positivity rate, from 13.84% on Thursday, it stands at 15.02% yesterday. What is worrying is the fact city saw 10 deaths in the span of just 24 hours, which is the highest in about 6 months. The national capital on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.