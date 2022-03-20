This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the health ministry said.
India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Sunday with 1,761 fresh infections which is the lowest since April 2020, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.
India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Sunday with 1,761 fresh infections which is the lowest since April 2020, while the active cases declined further to 26,240, according to Union health ministry data.
The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The death toll due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,479 with 127 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.
A reduction of 1,562 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.41 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,65,122. The case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent, it added.
The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 181.21 crore.
The last 24 hours saw a total of 4,31,973 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.26 crore tests, it said.
India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.
India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4, 2021, and three crore on June 23.
