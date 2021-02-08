Covid-19: India records 11,831 cases in a day, active cases tally at 1.48 lakh

India recorded 11,831 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, pushing the tally of overall cases to 1,08,38,194, as per the Union Health Ministry on Monday.

The country also recorded 84 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll due to the Covid-19 to 1,55,080.

India also saw 11,904 discharges in the past 24 hours, as per the Union health ministry, taking the total number of discharges to 1,05,34,505.

The active coronavirus cases in the country stand at 1,48,609.

The number of healthcare and frontline workers vaccinated on Sunday against COVID-19 has crossed the 58 lakh mark on day 23 of the countrywide COVID-19 vaccination program.

India is now the third topmost country with the highest doses of COVID19 vaccine administered, after the USA and the UK, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that 20,19,00,614 samples have been tested up to 7 February with 5,32,236 samples being tested on Sunday.





