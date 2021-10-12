Covid-19: India records 14,313 new cases, lowest in 224 days

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India logged 14,313 new coronavirus infections, lowest in 224 days, taking the country's total tally of cases to 3,39,85,920, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 98 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,963 with 181 fresh fatalities.

The active cases have declined to 2,14,900, the lowest in 212 days, according to the data updated at 8 am.

Meanwhile, Kerala recorded 6,996 new COVID-19 cases out of the 14,313 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the health bulletin issued by the State Health Department.

The state also witnessed 84 COVID-related deaths and 16,576 people recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,01,419 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 18 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 107 consecutive days now.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.48 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 109 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 33,32,00,57 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 95.89 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

