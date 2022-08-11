Covid-19: India records 16,299 new cases, Delhi, Mumbai logs record cases

The data updated at 8 am showed active cases came down by 3,185 in a span of 24 hours to 1,25,076, now constituting 0.28 per cent of the total infections
India on Thursday recorded 16,299 new coronavirus cases and 53 fatalities according to the latest Union Health Ministry data. With these additions, the country's overall Covid figures rose to 44,206,996cases and 5,26,879 deaths.
The data updated at 8 am showed active cases came down by 3,185 in a span of 24 hours to 1,25,076, now constituting 0.28 per cent of the total infections. The COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 98.53 per cent, the health ministry said, adding the case fatality rate was 1.19 per cent.
The number of recoveries stands at 4,35,55,041. According to the ministry, 207.29 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide drive.
Meanwhile, Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities due to coronavirus, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent, according to data shared by the health department here.
The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease. Mumbai recorded 852 cases and one fatality. On Tuesday, the city recorded 479 coronavirus infections.
The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease. Mumbai recorded 852 cases and one fatality. On Tuesday, the city recorded 479 coronavirus infections.