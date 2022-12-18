Covid-19: India records 176 new cases, 5 deaths in a day

Covid-19 update: The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,672 with five more fatalities, including four reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours.
India has detected 176 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the country's cumulative tally to 4,46,75,952, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
With this, the country's active caseload has declined to 3,552, that accounts for 0.01 per cent of the total infections. A decrease of 56 cases was recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.
The death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 5,30,672 with five more fatalities, including four reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.
As per official data available on the health ministry website, the national Covid-19 recovery rate has gone up to 98.8 per cent.
The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has gone up to to 4,41,41,728 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.
According to the ministry's website, 220 crore doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered to beneficiaries across the country.
India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 2020, 40 lakh on September 5, 2020 and 50 lakh on September 16, 2020.
It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 2020, 70 lakh on October 11, 2020, 80 lakh on October 29, 2020, 90 lakh on November 20, 2020 and the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020.