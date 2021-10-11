India logged 18,132 new coronavirus infections taking the country's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,39,71,607, while the active cases declined to 2,27,347 the lowest in 208 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,50,782 with 193 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 17 straight days while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.99 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,624 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.75 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 43 days. The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.57 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 108 days, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 95.19 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.

It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

