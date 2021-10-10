India on Sunday saw a decline in its daily Covid-19 cases as per the daily data by the Union ministry of health. India reported 18,166 new cases in 24 hours which is the lowest in 214 days. Besides, the active case count has remained below 1% of the total Covid-19 cases since March last year.

However, the count of daily deaths has continued to increase. In the last 24 hours, India reported 214 deaths. Overall, 4,50,589 people have died due to coronavirus infection to date in the country.

India is among the top-3 countries to report the most number of Covid-19 related deaths. The US has reported the highest deaths from the infection (712,972), followed by Brazil 600,830 and India, as per the John Hopkins Data.

The country reported 23,624 recoveries and 5,672 active cases in a day. India's active case count stands at 2,30,971, which is 0.68% of the total cases. And, the patients recovered from Covid infection have surged to 3,32,71,915.

India's weekly positivity rate on Sunday stood at 1.57% which is less than 3% for the last 107 days.

India's cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed 94.62 crore so far. Of these, 68,00,70,189 were given as the first dose and 26,62,20,118 as the second dose.

Among Indian states, Kerala accounts for most number of active, as well as deaths. The state reported a total of 9,470 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in a day. Kerala's active cases stood at 1,13,132 and the death toll mounted to 26,173 so far. As per the Health ministry's data, five states have more than 10,000 active cases at present. These include Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, 19 states and UTs have less than 500 active cases, which are, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.