Covid-19: India records 18,166 cases, lowest single-day rise in nearly 7 months

Among Indian states, Kerala accounts for most number of active, as well as deaths. The state reported a total of 9,470 new COVID-19 cases and 101 deaths in a day. Kerala's active cases stood at 1,13,132 and the death toll mounted to 26,173 so far. As per the Health ministry's data, five states have more than 10,000 active cases at present. These include Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Mizoram, and Tamil Nadu. On the other hand, 19 states and UTs have less than 500 active cases, which are, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadar and Nagar Haveli, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Jharkhand, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.