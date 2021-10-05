Daily cases of coronavirus in the country remained below 30,000 for the eleventh straight day with 18,346 fresh infections recorded in a single day, while the active cases declined to 2,52,902, the lowest in 209 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 33,853,048 while the death toll climbed to 44,92,60 with 263 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.75 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.93 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.66 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 102 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 1.61 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 36 days.

A decrease of 11,556 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country has administered 91.54 crore Covid vaccine doses so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Kerala, which is showing a decline in daily fresh cases after crossing the 30,000 mark post Onam festival in August, on Monday logged less than 10,000 cases -- 8,850 to be exact -- and 149 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,29,083 and the toll to 25,526.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

