With 2,51,209 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 40,622,709 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has climbed to 4,92,327 with 627 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have decreased to 21,05,611 and comprise 5.18 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 93.60 per cent, the ministry said.

A reduction of 96,861 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 15.88% while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 17.47% per cent, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 38,024,771 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 164.44 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

