Covid-19: India records 2,876 new cases, 98 fatalities in last 24 hours

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said
India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,998,938 while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.