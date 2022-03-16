Covid-19: India records 2,876 new cases, 98 fatalities in last 24 hours

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,998,938 while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,998,938 while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. {{name}} See All {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, the ministry said. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.4 per cent, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.4 per cent, it said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Topics Coronavirus