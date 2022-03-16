Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Covid-19: India records 2,876 new cases, 98 fatalities in last 24 hours

Covid-19: India records 2,876 new cases, 98 fatalities in last 24 hours

A reduction of 1,106 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST Livemint

  • The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said

India logged 2,876 new coronavirus infections, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 42,998,938 while the active cases dipped to 32,811, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,16,072 with 98 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The active cases comprise 0.08 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.72 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,24,50,055 and the case fatality rate was recorded as 1.20 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 180.60 crore, the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.4 per cent, it said.

