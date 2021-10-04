India added 20,799 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 33,834,702 while the active cases declined to 2,644,58, the lowest in 200 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,997 with 180 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.80 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.87 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

A decrease of 6,099 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The country reported a weekly positivity rate of 1.63 per cent which is less than 3 per cent for the last 101 days. The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 2.10 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the last 35 days.

The country has administered 90.79 crore COVID vaccine doses so far under the nationwide COVID vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Sunday logged 12,297 fresh COVID-19 cases and 74 deaths, taking the caseload to 47,20,233 and the toll to 25,377. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Saturday was 16,333, which brought the total recoveries to 45,57,199 and the number of active cases to 1,37,043, an official press release said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

