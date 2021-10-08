Covid-19: India records 21,257 new cases, active count lowest in 205 days

Separately, the Central government has decided to allow foreign tourists into the country from October 15. Foreign tourists travelling by chartered flight can visit India from October 15. While tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from November 15, 2021, on fresh tourist visas, the union home ministry said. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all visas granted to foreigners were suspended last year.

