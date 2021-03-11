With 22,854 new infections, India recorded its highest daily figure of COVID-19 cases in 2021 on Thursday. Following this, the government urged citizens not to lower guard as the pandemic is not over yet. It also asked the people to embrace vaccines.

On Thursday, the caseload of Covid-19 infections went up to 1,12,85,561 and the death toll rose to 1,58,189 with 126 daily new Covid-19 related fatalities, as per the Union health ministry data.

Meanwhile, with 1,09,38,146 overall recoveries, the nationwide recovery rate stands at 96.92%. On the other hand, the Covid-19 fatality is 1.40% as per the data released.

NITI Aayog member (Health) V K Paul termed the situation as "worrisome" , especially in Maharashtra, where strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts.

He said: "Don't take this virus for granted. It can come up unexpectedly. If we have to remain free of this virus, COVID-appropriate behaviour, containment strategy as well as vaccination has to be brought in."

He advised that in districts where COVID-19 cases are seemingly on the rise, vaccination of eligible individuals should be intensified and prioritised.

"Be careful, be watchful. We still have a huge population at risk of this virus. This pandemic is not yet over. Be vigilant," he said.

"Today, using the force of vaccination, we are in a position to give a stronger fight (to the pandemic). We plead again, do not lower your guard and please embrace the vaccines that are available," Paul added.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 13,659 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took the state's caseload to 22,52,057. The state has so far reported 52,610 deaths due to the disease. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said strict lockdown measures will be enforced in some parts of the state to contain the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Delhi recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59%, according to health department data.

The death toll climbed to 10,934 with three more fatalities, the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Nagpur, Pune, Thane, Mumbai, Bengaluru Urban, Ernakulam, Amravati, Jalgaon, Nashik and Aurangabad districts have the highest number of active COVID-19 cases.

"We think Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana are at a tipping point. They are yet to have a surge. But looking at early signs of an increase in numbers, we have had three meetings where the states have been told to increase the number of tests, surveillance, containment areas," he said.

He also added Kerala had 64,607 active cases of COVID-19 on February 11 which has now declined to 35,715. "We need to appreciate this," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)





