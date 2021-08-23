India logged 25,072 new coronavirus infections which is the lowest in 160 days,while the active cases declined to 3,33,924 comprising 1.03 per cent of the total infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The total tally of COVID-19 cases has increased to 32,449,306. The death toll has climbed to 4,34,756 with 389 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have declined to 3,33,924 , the lowest in 155 days, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has increased to 97.63 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 19,474 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's weekly positivity rate is 1.91% and is remaining below 3% for the last 59 days and thedaily positivity rate is at 1.94% also remaining below 3% for the last 28 days.

" A total of 50,75,51,399 samples were tested up to 22nd August 2021 for COVID-1919. Of these, 12,95,160 samples were tested yesterday," according to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at two per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 58 days, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,16,36,469, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.