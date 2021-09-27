India saw a single-day rise of 26,041 new coronavirus infection s, taking the country's total tally of cases to 33,678,786 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll has climbed to 44,71,94 with 276 daily fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases have decreased to 2,99,620, comprising 0.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 3,856 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.90 per cent. It has been less than 3 per cent for last 28 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.98 per cent. It has been below 3 per cent for the last 94 days, according to the Health Ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,29,31,972, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 86.01 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!