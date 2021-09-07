India reported 31,222 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 33,058,843, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

Of the 31,222 new cases, Kerala alone has reported 19,688 cases in the last 24 hours.

The trend of less than 50,000 daily new cases is being reported for 72 consecutive days now.

As a result, India's active case count has declined to 3,92,864. The active cases comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent the ministry said.

The death toll climbed to 4,41,042 with 290 fresh fatalities.

The total recovery count from Covid-19 has risen to 3,22,24,937.

The weekly positivity rate at 2.56 per cent remains less than 3 per cent for the last 74 days now. The daily positivity rate stands at 2.05 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 3 per cent for the last 8 days and below 5 per cent for 92 consecutive days now.

To detect the presence of this virus in individuals, the ministry informed that 53.31 crore total tests have been conducted in the country till date.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 this year and three crore on June 23.

