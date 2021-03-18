While India breached the 40 million mark in covid-19 vaccination coverage to protect vulnerable population from coronavirus on Thursday, the country also recorded over 35,871 fresh infections in last 24 hours, highest this year.

With this, India’s total Active Caseload has reached 2,52,364, comprising 2.20% of the total Positive Cases. Five States --Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu continue to report a surge in the covid-19 daily new cases. over 79.54% of the new cases are from these five states, the union health ministry data shows.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 16,620 (accounting for 63.21% of the daily new cases). It is followed by Kerala with 1,792 while Punjab reported 1,492 new cases. A rising trajectory of daily new cases is visible in eight states. These are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka and Haryana, the union health ministry data shows. However, Kerala is reporting a consistently declining trend over last one month.

At least 172 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. Five States account for 84.88%of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (84). Punjab follows with 35 daily deaths and Kerala reported13 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the number of covid-19 tests conducted across the country on Thursday crossed 230 million. The cumulative national Positivity Rate continues to remained 4.98% on Thursday. India’s tests per day per million population are more than 140 and the daily positivity rate is 3.37%, as of today.

The total tally of covid-19 cases climbed to 1, 14,77,142 and the deaths mounted to 1,59, 264. The number of cases is increasing as the summers are setting in as the general perception was that the cases will decrease as the temperature will increase. Public health experts blame it to non-compliance of the covid appropriate behaviour. “While there is no direct evidence to suggest that the weather change can influence the spread of covid-19, one reason of low number during the winters could be the degree of restrictive preventive measures implemented during the first wave," said Dr Suresh Sharma of the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.

“With hot weather during the summer months, fewer people tend be wearing masks and nature of gatherings/meetings suits indoor settings better, which could, hence enable the rise in cases during the summer months," he said adding that it can be ascertained that while summer per se has not triggered a rise in covid-19 cases, it is the defiant behaviour factors during the summer months, which has led to the recent surge.

