Covid-19: India records 35,871 new infections in last 24 hours, highest in 2021

The total tally of covid-19 cases climbed to 1, 14,77,142 and the deaths mounted to 1,59, 264. The number of cases is increasing as the summers are setting in as the general perception was that the cases will decrease as the temperature will increase. Public health experts blame it to non-compliance of the covid appropriate behaviour. “While there is no direct evidence to suggest that the weather change can influence the spread of covid-19, one reason of low number during the winters could be the degree of restrictive preventive measures implemented during the first wave," said Dr Suresh Sharma of the Institute of Economic Growth, Delhi University.