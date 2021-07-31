Covid-19: India records 41,649 cases in a day, active tally goes up

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

India recorded 41,649 new cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,613,993. India's covid death toll climbed to 4,23,810 with 593 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

India recorded 41,649 new cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,613,993. India's covid death toll climbed to 4,23,810 with 593 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

India's active cases Covid-19 tally rose to 4,08,920 in a day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

India's active cases Covid-19 tally rose to 4,08,920 in a day. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}