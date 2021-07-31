Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Covid-19: India records 41,649 cases in a day, active tally goes up

Covid-19: India records 41,649 cases in a day, active tally goes up

Premium
CA woman holds an umbrella to protect herself as Vehicles wade through a flooded road during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 09:46 AM IST Staff Writer

India's active cases Covid-19 tally rose to 4,08,920 in a day.

India recorded 41,649 new cases of coronavirus disease in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally to 31,613,993. India's covid death toll climbed to 4,23,810 with 593 daily fatalities, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Friday.

More details awaited

