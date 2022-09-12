Covid-19: India records 5,221 fresh cases in a day

Covid-19: India records 5,221 fresh cases in a day1 min read . 10:52 AM IST
India’s active cases now stand at 47,176. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.82% and the weekly positivity rate at 1.72%, according to the health ministry data.
New Delhi: India recorded 5,221 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, according to an update by the Union health ministry on Monday. Active cases now stand at 47,176.
Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 215.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered. Of these doses, 94.53 crore are second dose and 18.34 crore are precautionary shots.
India conducted 1,84,965 covid tests in the last 24 hours, with the total number of tests conducted so far at 88.95 crore.
The data shows that 5,975 recoveries were recorded in a span of 24 hours, taking cumulative recoveries to 4,39,25,239. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.71%.
On Sunday, India’s Covid vaccination coverage crossed the 2.14 billion mark. At present, more than 40 million adolescents have been administered the first dose of vaccine, since it was opened for 12-14 year old children on 16 March.
