India's coronavirus tally rose to 3,47,03,644 with 5,784 people testing positive for the infection in a day, while the number of active cases declined to 88,993, the lowest in 563 days, the Union Health Ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The death toll from the pandemic has climbed to 4,75,888 with 252 new fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been recorded below 15,000 for the last 47 days now.

The number of active cases has declined to 88,993, comprising 0.26 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.37 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the Health Ministry said.

A decline of 2,463 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.58 per cent. It has been less than 2 per cent for the last 71 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 0.68 per cent. It has been below 1 per cent for the last 30 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,41,38,763, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.37 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 133.88 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020; 30 lakh on August 23; 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28; 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29; 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

