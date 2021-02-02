OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid-19: India records 8,635 cases in a day, active tally at 1.63 lakh
Commuters at Dadar railway station as local train services resumed operations for the general public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Commuters at Dadar railway station as local train services resumed operations for the general public after a gap of nearly ten months due to the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai on Monday. (ANI Photo)

Covid-19: India records 8,635 cases in a day, active tally at 1.63 lakh

1 min read . Updated: 02 Feb 2021, 10:19 AM IST Staff Writer

Out of the 1,07,66,245 Covid-19 cases, 1,04,48,406 people have recovered and the active cases of the infection currently stand at 1,63,353.

India recorded 8,635 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,07,66,245, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The country also registered 13,423 discharges, while 94 people have succumbed to the killer virus, the health ministry said. The death toll has climbed to 1,54,486.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 19,77,52,057 lakh samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Out of this, 6,59,422, were tested on Monday.

No COVID-19 death has been reported in Odisha for a week now, even as 79 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,35,151, a health department official said on Monday.

The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,906. The last fatality was reported from Sundergarh district on January 25, he said.


