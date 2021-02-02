Covid-19: India records 8,635 cases in a day, active tally at 1.63 lakh

India recorded 8,635 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,07,66,245, according to the Union Health Ministry data on Tuesday.

The country also registered 13,423 discharges, while 94 people have succumbed to the killer virus, the health ministry said. The death toll has climbed to 1,54,486.

Out of the 1,07,66,245 Covid-19 cases, 1,04,48,406 people have recovered and the active cases of the infection currently stand at 1,63,353.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 19,77,52,057 lakh samples have been tested so far for coronavirus. Out of this, 6,59,422, were tested on Monday.

No COVID-19 death has been reported in Odisha for a week now, even as 79 fresh cases pushed the tally to 3,35,151, a health department official said on Monday.

The coastal state's coronavirus death toll remained unchanged at 1,906. The last fatality was reported from Sundergarh district on January 25, he said.





