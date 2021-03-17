There are 2,34,406 active Covid-19 cases and 1,10,45,284 recovered cases in the country. A total of 17,741 recoveries have been made in the last 24 hours.
Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that the country has tested 22,92,49,784 samples so far for Covid-19. Of these, a total of 9,69,021 samples were tested on Monday, the ICMR added.
3 new variants of Covid detected in India
Three new variants of Covid-19, from the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have been reported so far in India, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
On whether the people who have been infected once could get reinfected by the new virus strain, Choubey said as per World Health Organization, in the three countries where the pandemic is being driven by the variant mutants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, namely the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, the South African and Brazilian variants have the potential to reinfect persons who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.
Also, 3,50,64,536 coronavirus vaccine doses have been administered till now.