Covid-19: India records highest single-day spike this year; tally at 1.14 crore

On whether the people who have been infected once could get reinfected by the new virus strain, Choubey said as per World Health Organization, in the three countries where the pandemic is being driven by the variant mutants of SARS-CoV-2 virus, namely the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil, the South African and Brazilian variants have the potential to reinfect persons who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

