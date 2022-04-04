With 913 new COVID-19 cases reported in India in the last 24 hours, the number of daily new infections on Monday fell below the 1000 mark after 715 days, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Also, the number of active cases fell below the 13,000 mark after a gap of 714 days.

Meanwhile, 1,316 patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 4,24,95,089, stated the ministry.

As many as 79.10 crore COVID tests have been conducted in the country so far, including 3,14,823 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, as per the ministry.

A total of 184.70 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India recorded COVID-19 cases below 1,000 for the first time since April 18, 2020 when 991 cases were reported.

A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the number of active infections in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19, 2020. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore coronavirus cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.29 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.22 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

