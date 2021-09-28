India added 18,795 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 33,697,581 while the active cases declined to 2,92,206, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. This is the lowest daily rise in more than six months.

The death toll climbed to 4,47,373 with 179 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 0.89 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.78 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 7,414 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India reported 179 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the smallest rise since the middle of March, taking the total to 447,373, and also infections rose by 18,795, the smallest increase since early March, lifting the total to about 33.7 million, health ministry data showed.

Meanwhile, Kerala on Monday recorded 11,699 fresh COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths, which took the caseload to 46,41,614 and death toll to 24,661. The number of people who recovered from the infection since Sunday was 17,763 which brought the total recoveries to 44,59,193 and the number of active cases to 1,57,158, an official press release said.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

