With 35,499 people testing positive for coronavirus infection, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,19,69,954 while the death toll climbed to 4,28,309 with 447 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have declined to 4,02,188 and comprise 1.27 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.39 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

A decrease of 4,634 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,11,39,457, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

The total number of people vaccinated in India stands at 50,86,64,759.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.