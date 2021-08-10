With 28,202 more people testing positive for COVID-19, India's infection tally now stands at 3,19,98,158, while the death toll climbed to 4,28,682 with 373 fresh fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. This is the lowest single-day rise since March 16, according to government data.

The number of active cases has declined to 3,88,508 which comprise 1.26% of the total infections, and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.40%, data updated by the ministry at 8 am showed.

"A total of 48,32,78,545 samples tested up to 9 August, of which, 15,11,313 samples were tested yesterday," Indian Council of Medical Research(ICMR) said today.

India's COVID-19 infection tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 last year, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5, 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore cases on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.