Covid-19: India registers 948 cases of UK, South Africa, Brazil variants so far

As Indian battles with second wave of novel coronavirus cases, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Monday said that the total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the COVID virus in the country till date has reached 948.

The three Covid-19 variants are said to be more contagious or easier to catch. These three mutated virus variants also have the potential to re-infect persons who have been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2.

The mutant strain of Covid-19 from Britain was first reported in India on 29 December last year in six passengers who had returned from the UK.

Meanwhile, India reported over 1.60 lakh new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With the country reporting 1,68,912 new COVID-19 cases, the total number of COVID cases has gone up to 1,35,27,717.

In the last 24 hours, 904 COVID-related deaths were reported in the country. This takes the COVID death toll to 1,70,179.

The active number of cases stands at 12,01,009.

In the last 24 hours, 75,086 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,21,56,529.

Moreover, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 10,43,65,035 according to the 8 pm provisional report, the ministry said.

This has been achieved across 15,55,837 sessions, including 90,12,768 HCWs who have taken the first dose and 55,23,718 HCWs who have taken the second dose. A total of 99,94,360 FLWs have received the first dose and 47,93,536 FLWs got the second dose.

Besides, 3,19,49,793 and 6,76,609 beneficiaries, 45 to 59 years old, have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose, respectively, while 4,04,76,731 and 19,37,520 individuals above 60 years have been given the 1st and 2nd dose, respectively.





